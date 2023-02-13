SA artists express fear after AKA and Tibz are gunned down

With the motive behind the killings still unknown and the gunmen still on the loose, artists say they're scared.

DURBAN - South African artists say they're worried about their safety following the murders of rapper Kiernan Forbes, more popular known as AKA, and his associate Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane on Friday night.

The pair were shot dead by two unknown gunmen as they were leaving a restaurant. Both men died at the scene.

AKA was embarking on his birthday tour and was due to perform at a Durban club this week.

The murders come just two months after Oupa Sefoka, also known as DJ Sumbody, was killed.

“We are not safe as artists now because we don’t know who killed DJ Sumbody, we don’t know who killed AKA, so it is sad for us," Kwaito artist Tzozo told Eyewitness News.

Gagasi FM's DJ Sonic says the music industry is stunned.

"May the truth be found, and what really went down because as the industry we are really sad and shocked. May this thing not happen to anyone or artists.”

AKA has been described as a legend while his friend Tibz has been called a genius.

Meanwhile, the eThekwini metro says it will increase security in the city, after safety fears in parts of the city, especially on Florida road.

“Metro police and their footprint in the entire city is very limited we are supposed to be having 5,000 officers, but we are sitting with 2,000 police officers that is why we are increasing the number of metro police in the City,” said eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

"We are a tourist city, so therefore all the time people they view us and also look at our performance when it comes to safety before they visit the area. So we will certainly be in a better position as we improve the numbers.”