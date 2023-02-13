Presidency remains mum on potential Minister of Electricity appointment

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to create the new portfolio to tackle the country’s seemingly unending energy crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency refused to be drawn to comment on who would be at the helm of the new Ministry of Electricity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his state of the nation address that he plans to create the new portfolio to address the country's erratic electricity supply

Ramaphosa also declared a national state of disaster in response to the power crisis.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that the president was locked in consultations about the future of his executive amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.

At least three cabinet seats remain open, including public service and administration, transport, as well as the soon to be created electricity portfolio.

Magwenya said that Ramaphosa would make an announcement soon.

He added that they were “not going to have a public brainstorm" over who would be appointed.

Faced with the tough job of dealing with a crisis that dates back to 2008, Magwenya said the incoming minister would be hands-on "even if it means that minister goes and camps outside of Eskom”.

The Presidency dismissed criticism levelled at Ramaphosa that he was centralising power in his office.