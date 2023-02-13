Leaked footage of AKA murder torments his family, says lawyer

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were shot dead by two unknown gunmen as they were leaving a restaurant. Both men died at the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing the family of slain South African rapper Kiernan Forbes widely known as AKA on Monday said the leaked CCTV footage of his shooting was tormenting the bereaved family.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the rapper and his close friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, were shot and killed outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban at the weekend.

READ: 'It's like I lost a little brother': Slikour pays tribute to AKA

The footage, which has been widely shared on social media, depicts the very moment one of the gunmen walked up to the rapper and shot him at point-blank range.

Legal representative Rudolf Baloyi said that the manner in which AKA and Tibz were murdered is a painful memory.

READ: AKA's family appeals for privacy, compassion

"You can imagine the parents having to see such a video of their son taken out like that at that moment he was most happy, he didn't even get to see this person. For him, he was just in the moment saying goodbye to Tibs for the night and someone comes and shoots him from the back. So it's extremely painful, it's an image that will stay with the family for very long."

Baloyi speculated that the attack was planned.

"You can tell just by looking at the video that this was intended for him it was not a robbery they didn't attempt to take anything."