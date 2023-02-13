KZN braces for more bad weather

The South African Weather Service said the wet weather conditions were expected to continue throughout the week.

CAPE TOWN - KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said disaster management teams would continue to monitor parts of the province as heavy rains persist.

This past weekend, parts of the province were hard hit by heavy downpours.

Some areas in the north were severely affected

On Saturday, families in Newcastle were evacuated after their homes and belongings were flooded.

Department spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu said emergency services and disaster management teams were on high alert as the torrential rains continue.

"Disaster management teams have been deployed to conduct assessments and to determine the magnitude and extent of damages. We will mobilise resources where required."

Last year, devastating floods claimed the lives of over 460 people in the province.

Ndlovu urged communities to exercise caution and call for help when they are in distress.

"Thankfully at this stage no fatalities or injuries have been reported. The PDMC [Provincial Disaster Management Centre] continues to monitor the situation as more rain is predicted in various parts of the province."

The South African Weather Service said the wet weather conditions were expected to continue throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the Kruger National Park disaster management team is monitoring the park after more heavy rain.

The park had to temporarily close all roads in the south of the park over the weekend.

Some camps and roads were closed, with guests being advised not to use any gravel roads or cross low-lying bridges.

"We call on tourists to please cooperate as this is really stretching our first responders. Do not remove road barricades and do not travel anywhere unless it is essential. Our disaster management team remains on high alert," said Sanparks spokesperson Ike Phaahla.