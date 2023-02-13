KwaZakhele: Mass shooting leaves 4 fatally injured, 3 wounded

The South African Police Service said the motive of the violence is not yet known.

JOHANNESBURG - Another mass shooting has befallen the KwaZakhele township, in Gqeberha.

This is the second shooting incident in the community in the past two weeks where eight people were shot and killed during a birthday celebration.

The owners of both homes were shot dead.

The police’s Priscilla Naidu said that the motive for the killings is still unknown.

“A patrolling police vehicle was stopped by a female who alleged that she and other people were shot at by unknown men. It is further alleged that approximately 11 people - 4 people, three females and male were fatally injured - while three other people sustained gunshot wounds and another four escaped unhurt,” she explained.