Kenny Kunene still refuses to apologise to Julius Malema for cockroach comment

The Equality Court ordered Kunene to apologise and pay R1 million after he refused to apologise to Malema for calling him a "cockroach" and a "little frog".

JOHANNESBURG - Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene said it was unfair that he had to cough up R1 million in compensation to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for calling him a cockroach.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Kunene said the court's judgement was flawed, adding that Malema had insulted several people over the past few years.

“Maybe I should apologise to the insect not to Malema. Maybe I should have called him a dung beetle, which he is because he insults people,” said Kunene.

He says he is awaiting advice from his lawyers on whether to appeal the equality court ruling.

“In this instance, we believe that the judge has made a mistake in his judgement and therefore we believe that another court will arrive at a different conclusion,” Kunene said.

Kunene said the PA was considering opening a case against Malema, after the EFF leader called the party "an organisation of ex-convicts" at the EFF's Gauteng Plenum earlier in February.