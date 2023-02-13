Joburg City Power cuts off electricity supply in parts of Midrand

Joburg City Power continues its operations of cutting off electricity supply to areas that have outstanding bills.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power has cut off the electricity supply to the Silver Stream Estate in Midrand, as it continues its operations across the city against those who haven’t paid.

The operation is underway in Midrand, where the utility said it hoped to recover over R37 million in outstanding electricity bills.

City Power said that the Silver Stream Estate has one of the highest bills, owing the utility R9 million.

The estate is among multiple residential areas that have been cut off from the electricity grid City Power.

The utility's Isaac Mangena said it’s concerning that residential complexes owe so much.

“It’s a worrying fact because these tenants are paying rent every month and the money does not make its way to paying for services in the city. That's why we are here, and we will continue to intensify these operations, especially around these complexes in Midrand so they are at least able to also pay," he said.