Increase in rates and taxes to affect property owners, says City of Joburg

The City of Joburg said it's premature to conclude on the impact of the increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The director of valuations in the City of Joburg, Piet Eloff, says it's too soon to say how hard property owners will be hit by increases in rates and taxes as the municipality releases the latest general valuation roll.

The comments come after the city updated the value of residential and commercial property, with the property base growing from R1.4 trillion in 2018 to a staggering R1.5 trillion.

Some property owners are expected to pay higher rates when the changes take effect in July.

But Eloff said there are other factors to consider: "The city is going to look at the same process to say what's the new residential base, what income did they receive, what tariff do they need to apply to that base to achieve the income they are looking at? At this stage, I can't say if the tariff will increase - some properties might, some properties might not - depending on the value of that property."

Property owners will be able to inspect the new value of their property from this week until the end of March.

Meanwhile, higher tariffs could add to consumer woes with some homeowners battling higher mortgage costs amid rising interest rates.