Grade 11 pupil dies in school transport accident in Protea Glen

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department confirmed that a grade 11 pupil died in a school transport accident on Randfontein Road in Protea Glen, Soweto.

The grade 11 girl was one of 14 pupils who were being dropped off at their schools in a private transport vehicle on Monday morning.

Three other pupils were in critical condition, while the remaining 10 pupils sustained injuries.

The Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane scheduled counselling sessions for the family members of those affected.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona: “It is alleged that the said transport driver lost control of his vehicle after the car ahead was seen to be taking a turn but instead decided to continue straight - which then caused the driver to lose control and the transport then overturned,” he explained.