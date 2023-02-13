From sushi king to Roads and Transport MMC: One on one with Kenny Kunene

Kenny Kunene made political inroads in the City of Johannesburg after he was sworn in as the Roads and Transport MMC.

JOHANNESBURG - The Patriotic Alliance’s deputy president and newly appointed roads and transport MMC in Johannesburg Kenny Kunene talks to Eyewitness News about coalition government politics and disputes with other political parties.

WATCH: From sushi king to roads and transport MMC: One on one with Kenny Kunene