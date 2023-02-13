France Hlakudi’s multi-million tax fraud trial stalled again

France Hlakudi is amongst several Eskom officials who stand accused of fraud, money laundering and corruption in connection to the Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom contracts manager France Hlakudi’s tax fraud trial stalled again.

Hlakudi is facing 44 counts of fraud valued at a total of R30 million relating both to his own personal tax affairs as well as to the tax affairs of a number of his companies.

He’s accused of doctoring some of his tax returns and failing to submit others with some of the alleged crimes dating as far back as 2005.

The trial got underway in 2022 but was then put on ice after Hlakudi’s attorneys withdrew and he indicated he wanted to apply for legal aid.

Hlakudi made a brief appearance in the dock of the Pretoria Regional Court on Monday with a new legal aid attorney in tow.

But proceedings did not go ahead as planned.

The court heard Hlakudi’s new lawyer had not yet received written instructions from his client and so the case was postponed until this coming Thursday.

This is to allow Hlakudi to then consult again with his legal representative from legal aid and then provide him with the written instructions in order to then proceed with this matter," said the Investigating Directorate’s Sindisiwe Seboka.

Hlakudi is currently out on a warning for this case.

He’s also an accused alongside three others in a separate fraud and corruption matter currently before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court which involves a dodgy R745 million contract at Eskom's Kusile power station.

He’s out on bail of R300,000 in that case.