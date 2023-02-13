France Hlakudi R30m tax fraud trial to resume on Monday

Hlakudi faces six charges of fraud related to his personal tax affairs and those of his companies between 2015 and 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The R30 million tax fraud trial of ex-Eskom senior manager France Hlakudi was scheduled to resume at the Pretoria Regional Court on Monday.

The matter was postponed in November 2022 for Hlakudi to obtain new legal representation.

The trial is set to take place over two days.



“Once again, we are hoping that trial can get back into full swing. The matter has been paused many times due to Hlakudi requesting an opportunity to get legal representation after his previous attorneys withdrew from the matter was last in court in November," said NPA investigative Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.