Ethekwini Mayor to beef up security after fatal shooting of AKA and friend

Artists pleaded with Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to tighten security in the city.

DURBAN - Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Monday said the metro will soon increase its security personnel following the murder of rapper Kiernan Forbes - popularly known as AKA - and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane in the city.

The pair was shot and killed outside a famous Durban restaurant at the weekend.

There have since been safety fears in parts of the city, especially on Florida Road.

[WATCH] Durban artists have gathered nearby the scene where rapper @akaworldwide and associate Tebello Motsoane were shot and killed on Friday night. @eThekwiniM officials are also here. #akaworldwide @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/RmY59sTP5r ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2023

Kaunda vowed the metro would be deploying more security officers.

“Metro police and their footprint in the entire city is very limited. We are supposed to have 5,000 officers, but we are seated with 2,000 police officers. That is why we are increasing the number of metro police in the city.”

Meanwhile, some artists said that they are worried especially with the motive behind the killings not yet known.

Durban artists gathered at the scene where AKA and Tibz were murdered calling for security to be tightened in the area.

Kaunda assured them that security will be upgraded.

“We are a tourist city, therefore all the time people view us and also look at our performance when it comes to safety before they visit the area. So we will certainly be in a better position as we improve the numbers.”