Eskom needs huge diesel budget increase: Presidency project management head

The ailing power utility blew its 2022/2023 diesel budget in 8 months, doubling its R6 billion allocation after it ran dry.

JOHANNESBURG - The Head of Project Management in the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, called on Eskom to increase its budget for diesel substantially as the power utility gears up for a new financial year at the start of April.

Eskom blew its annual budget for diesel in eight months, amid worsening load shedding.

Faced with a financial crisis, Eskom was scrambling to secure more diesel stocks in a bid to ease power cuts.

The power utility relied on its open-cycle gas turbines, powered by diesel, to prevent higher stages of load shedding.

The initial budget for the 2022/2023 financial year was R6 billion, but Eskom's budget quickly ran dry, leading to the power utility spending double what was allocated.

Now, government was scrambling to cover the power utility's diesel costs.

Dicks cautioned Eskom against finding itself in the same boat in the upcoming financial year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced plans to appoint a Minister of Electricity to find viable solutions for the country's energy crisis.

