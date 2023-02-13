EFF MPs' conduct during Sona referred to Parliament's rules committee

Parliament's joint rules committee will have to consider whether the speaker was correct in her decision to evict EFF MPs from the state of the nation address in terms of a rule that deals with disregard for the chair, and the gross disorderliness of members.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has referred Thursday night's fracas involving the Economic Freedom Fighters to Parliament's joint rules committee for investigation.

Parliament's joint rules committee will have to consider whether the speaker was correct in her decision to evict EFF MPs from the state of the nation address in terms of a rule that deals with disregard for the chair, and the gross disorderliness of members.

According to the parliamentary notices, she had handed all the documentation related to the EFF's removal to the committee for consideration.

The EFF, meanwhile, was still waiting for their requested apology from Mapisa-Nqakula for forcibly ejecting them from the sitting.

Armed members of the president's protection unit reacted quickly in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night, after EFF leader Julius Malema and others mounted the stage where the president was seated.

MPs were expected to debate the state of the nation address on Tuesday and Wednesday, before Ramaphosa responds on Thursday.