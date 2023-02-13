DA's Dhlamini feels vindicated after high court overturns his removal

Raymond Dhlamini was accused of presiding over a DA-led municipality that was failing to deliver decent services to Ekurhuleni residents.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance Ekurhuleni councillor Raymond Dhlamini said he was vindicated after his removal as Speaker was overturned by the Gauteng High Court.

Dhlamini won an urgent court order to have decisions taken during the second February Ekurhuleni special council meeting set aside and declared unlawful.

During that meeting, the council voted to remove Dhlamini through a motion of no confidence in absentia after he had adjourned proceedings.

Dhlamini said he is looking forward to going back to work.

Acting Gauteng High Court Judge Alan Dodson ruled on Monday that the appointment of the Economic Freedom Fighters Nthabiseng Tshivenga was unlawful and should be immediately set aside.

Dhlamini said that political parties subverted the council processes in their quest for power.

“We felt strongly that we should go to court because we realised that the political parties, including the accounting officer, are playing in the wrong territory.”

The judgment is a temporary blow to the African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters coalition which is gunning for power in the municipality.