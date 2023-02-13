'Criticise me based on my work': Kenny Kunene hits back at critics

Kunene served six years in prison from 1997 to 2003 for running a Ponzi scheme. He rubbished claims his criminal record made him incapable of fulfilling his duties as a councillor.

JOHANNESBURG - Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene has lashed out at critics who claim he's not fit for his new job because of his criminal past.

He was appointed member of the mayoral executive in the Johannesburg metro earlier this month by mayor Thapelo Amad.

“Criticise me based on my work, otherwise the constitution of this country does not deprive me of becoming a councillor and an MMC."

He said the growth of his party is proof that South Africans have confidence in the leadership of party leader Gayton McKenzie, who also has a criminal record.

“Prison is the house that built me, and I don’t want to run away from it because I embrace that journey. This Patriotic Alliance was voted for by people who knew Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene are from prison."

He also expressed his concern over Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema calling the Patriotic Alliance an organisation of ex-convicts.