Court to rule on DA challenge to Ekurhuleni sitting that saw Dhlamini ejected

Dhlamini, who was facing a motion of no-confidence, was stripped of his duties in a special sitting in the beginning of February, pending the outcome of a council vote.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court was set to deliver its verdict on Monday on the Democratic Alliance's (DA) application to have the sitting that saw Ekurhuleni council Speaker Raymond Dhlamini ousted, declared illegal.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF's) Nthabiseng Tshivhenga was elected interim speaker in the same sitting.

However, the DA said the meeting was unlawful.

The DA planned to hang onto power in the metro, despite criticism that the party was guilty of governance and service delivery failures.

The party said the rules of council were disregarded during the last special sitting.

The DA also wanted the court to block plans to pass a rule that would allow motions to be tabled without being limited to a time clause.

Currently, Council could not deliberate on a motion within six months after a previous motion failed.

The move to change the rule by opposition parties in Ekurhuleni might see mayor Tania Campbell face yet another motion of confidence before April.

The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) did not intervene in the municipality amid concerns that service delivery would continue to suffer as political parties engage in protracted squabbles.