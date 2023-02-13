Cardi B and Offset collab with McDonald’s to create unique couple’s meal

The Cardi B and Offset Meal consists of the rapper duo’s favourite McD's foods and will be available from Valentine’s Day.

Cape Town – Rapper couple Cardi B and Offset have teamed up with McDonald’s to create a unique meal for two just in time for Valentine’s Day.

"In honor of the season of love, we’re serving up the first-ever celebrity duo meal that's perfect for sharing with your plus one, your situationship, your best friend, or anyone in between," McDonald’s said in a statement.

The Cardi B and Offset Meal includes the couple's go-to foods from the McD’s menu.

For Cardi B, it’s the cheeseburger, tangy barbeque sauce and a large Coca-Cola.

Offset’s choices are a quarter pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C orange lavaburst.

All of the above comes with a serving of large fries and a warm apple pie to share for dessert.

Cardi B & Offset Meal. Picture: McDonald's/corporate.mcdonalds.com

"The Cardi B & Offset Meal items will be served in fun packaging inspired by the season of love that features a throwback Valentine’s Day card that will have fans asking to share a meal with their special someone," McDonald’s explained in a statement.

The meal will only be available in stores in the United States.

I, for a second, though it was a song named “Meal” w/ Offset, to be released on that date lol ' Filipe 🧣🕰️ (@fiilipealencar) February 12, 2023

CARDI YOU ARE GENUINELY THE QUEEN OF EVERYTHING!!! We will be buying 😩💛 ❤️ ' 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐁𝐨𝐲𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐧™ (@DatBoyJadenn) February 12, 2023