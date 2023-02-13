Cardi B and Offset collab with McDonald’s to create unique couple’s meal
The Cardi B and Offset Meal consists of the rapper duo’s favourite McD's foods and will be available from Valentine’s Day.
Cape Town – Rapper couple Cardi B and Offset have teamed up with McDonald’s to create a unique meal for two just in time for Valentine’s Day.
"In honor of the season of love, we’re serving up the first-ever celebrity duo meal that's perfect for sharing with your plus one, your situationship, your best friend, or anyone in between," McDonald’s said in a statement.
It’s official!!! CARDI B & OFFSET MEAL 2.14!!!! #ad https://t.co/1khX684Ebz' Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 12, 2023
The Cardi B and Offset Meal includes the couple's go-to foods from the McD’s menu.
For Cardi B, it’s the cheeseburger, tangy barbeque sauce and a large Coca-Cola.
Offset’s choices are a quarter pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C orange lavaburst.
All of the above comes with a serving of large fries and a warm apple pie to share for dessert.
Cardi B & Offset Meal. Picture: McDonald's/corporate.mcdonalds.com
"The Cardi B & Offset Meal items will be served in fun packaging inspired by the season of love that features a throwback Valentine’s Day card that will have fans asking to share a meal with their special someone," McDonald’s explained in a statement.
The meal will only be available in stores in the United States.
lets make it official pic.twitter.com/tARsmZaqDv' McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 13, 2023
