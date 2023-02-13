Cape Town minibus operators are said to be harassing scholar transport operators

Education MEC David Maynier says Cape Town minibus associations seek to take over the transportation of scholars.

CAPE TOWN - There are claims minibus taxi operators are threatening and harassing scholar transport operators in at least two Cape Town communities - Khayelitsha and Mfuleni.

Education MEC David Maynier believes it's an attempt to muscle in on transport contracts and extort money from the department.

Maynier on Monday visited Academia Primary School in Khayelitsha where more than 50% of pupils were prevented from going to school due to an illegal blockade.

Maynier said minibus taxi associations were falsly claiming they were promised contracts by his department.

He said the groups appear to be demanding contracts - without following tender processes: "They have now allegedly issued a threat to offload learners from any transport not operated by minibus taxi association members, including parents driving their children to school because their usual transport is not operating."

Maynier's stressed the department will not meet with any minibus taxi association until the blockade is terminated and teaching and learning resume without disruption.

The MEC scheduled a meeting with police to find solutions to the attempted extortion and intimidation.