Cape Town housing projects under threat of extortion, illegal occupation

Housing projects in Cape Town are under threat, impacting 4,500 people but the Cape Town metro developed a six-point plan to protect these projects.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said a dozen of its Cape Town housing projects worth a total of R1 billion are under threat of extortion and illegal occupation.

In this regard, the metro devised a six-point plan to protect the developments. The R140 million Beacon Valley project was cancelled in 2022 due to similar problems.

As the demand for housing continued to rise, multiple projects were on the go in the City of Cape Town.

But 12 city housing projects remain under threat, impacting about 4,500 beneficiaries.

Last week, three contractors working on the R500 million Delft Symphony Way housing project were shot and hospitalised. A few days later the site was petrol bombed.

In its six-point plan, officials will pump R15 million into additional security - which will be stationed at project sites.

A R5,000 reward is also on offer for information leading to arrests.