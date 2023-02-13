ATM challenges secret ballot decision on Section 89 report vote

The African Transformation Movement says Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ignored a toxic political environment, when she denied a secret ballot, in the vote on the Section 89 Phala Phala report.

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) before the Western Cape High Court on Monday argued that the Speaker ignored a toxic political environment when she denied a secret ballot in the vote on the Section 89 Phala Phala report.

The party wants the court to review and set aside that decision.

The ATM questioned how toxic the environment would have needed to be before Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula would have acceded to the request.

The National Assembly rejected the independent panel report in December after African National Congress (ANC) members of Parliament (MPs) toed the party line to reject it.

Advocate Anton Katz on behalf of the African Transformation Movement has been relying on past judgments related to secret ballots to argue a trend against permitting them.

He took the court back to the Speaker’s refusal to grant a secret ballot on a motion of no confidence in the president first brought by the ATM in 2020.

A full bench challenged Katz whether MPs should not be carrying out their work in an open and transparent manner so the public will know how they voted.

But Katz argued that MPs were under threat of being disciplined by their party, and even faced death threats for not voting in favour of the Section 89 report in December.

Arguments in the matter continue.