ATM case against Speaker over Ramaphosa impeachment vote in court on Monday

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement was expected before the high court in Cape Town on Monday in the party's challenge of Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's refusal for a secret vote on an impeachment report involving president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party was expected to ask the court to review and set aside the decision, arguing that the Speaker was irrational in ignoring threats at the time.

Several attempts by the ATM last year to get Mapisa-Nqakula to agree to a closed ballot on the section 89 independent panel report were unsuccessful.

It had argued the political environment was toxic, and MPs would not be able to vote with their conscience.

But on 13 December, the House overwhelmingly rejected the report which suggested the president may have breached the Constitution in connection with an alleged cover-up of the theft of foreign currency from his Limpopo farm, Phala Phala.

While the opposition parties largely banded together in favour of an impeachment inquiry, the ANC used its majority to reject the report - with the exception of five MPs who voted in favour of adopting it.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said he was confident they had a very strong case.

"The actions and attitudes of the Speaker [on Thursday] towards me clearly shows she's irritated, annoyed by the work we are doing holding her accountable and we are not playing to the gallery. It's not rhetoric when we are dealing with issues that are factual. We use the rules and the Constitution of our country, so we are very positive for this week."

The Speaker would oppose the application, arguing the ATM's case was flawed, and her decision was an independent one

She was expected to argue that by allowing a secret ballot on the section 89 report, it would have raised the risk of bribery and corruption for MPs to vote in a particular way.