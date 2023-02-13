Another body recovered in Apies River following heavy rainfall

Tshwane Emergency Services said the man's body was recovered in a river near the Wonderboom Junction.

JOHANNESBURG - Another body has been recovered in the Apies River in Pretoria.

So said the Tshwane Emergency Services on Monday. This comes after a man was swept away by the river near Pretoria Zoo last week.

The man's body was recovered in the river near the Wonderboom Junction after he was swept away on Thursday afternoon.

Another body was recovered on 6 February 2023 in the same area. At the time, Tshwane Emergency Services said the man was also swept away following heavy rains in the area.

Many parts of the country are experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to localised flooding in some areas.

Tshwane Emergency Services' Charles Mabaso said that the search was called off last week due to challenges with visibility and water levels.