Two people die in separate Cape Town fires

One man died following a fire at Marcus Garvey informal settlement in Philippi and another person died after a fire in Scottsdene.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have died in two separate fires in Cape Town this weekend.

Firefighters were called out to the first fire on Saturday night after a structure in the Marcus Garvey informal settlement in Philippi caught alight.

A man died in the fire.

The second fire was in Scottsdene, where a person also died.

“Crews responded at 03:25 to a structure on fire in Didi Street, Scottsdene. When crews arrived on the scene, they quickly extinguished the blaze and found the man, who sustained fatal burn wounds, under the debris. The causes of both fires are unknown and the scenes were handed over to the South African Police Service," said the City of Cape Town fire service's Jermaine Carelse.

Meanwhile, while fighting a fire in Victoria Street in Wynberg on Saturday, where a thatched roof house was ablaze, fire services were alerted to a large fire at the Wynberg Military Base, which started at 3.15pm.

Both fires were extinguished after 8pm Saturday night. No injuries were reported.