Turkish officials issue 113 arrest warrants related to construction companies

According to the BBC, Turkish police have already arrested 12 people involved with the construction of buildings that collapsed after Monday's earthquake.

JOHANNESBURG - The BBC is reporting that 113 arrest warrants have been issued by Turkish officials in connection with the construction of buildings that collapsed after last Monday's earthquake.

The broadcaster reported that Turkish police had arrested at least 12 people, including a building contractor. More arrests are expected.

READ: Update - Turkiye-Syria earthquake: death toll tops 16,000

Meanwhile, unrest in southern Turkiye affected rescue efforts in some places while the number of people confirmed to have died in Turkiye and Syria increased to more than 28,000.

READ: Rescuers race to find Turkiye-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000

For years, experts warned that some new buildings in Turkiye could be unsafe due to high levels of corruption and government policies that allowed pardons for contractors who circumvented building regulations, in order to encourage a construction boom and including in earthquake-prone regions, reports the BBC.

Thousands of buildings collapsed during the earthquake, and so questions have been asked about whether the natural disaster's impact was worsened through the flouting of construction regulations.