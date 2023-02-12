Heavy rainfall in KZN, less disruption forecast for the rest of the country

The SA Weather Service said that rainfall anticipated in the coming week would be less disruptive in Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Gauteng in the coming week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) in KwaZulu-Natal warned on Sunday that heavy downpours in the province could lead to localised flooding of roads and human settlements.

The department said that a level 5 weather warning for disruptive rain was issued for eThekwini, parts of Zululand, and Amajuba.

A level 9 warning was also issued on Saturday evening for areas under the uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, and iLembe Districts

In Gauteng, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said that residents could expect more rain over the week as downpours were expected to continue in some parts of the province.

Meanwhile, Tshwane Emergency Services urged residents to avoid walking near flooded roads, after two people were swept away by the Apies River in Pretoria.

The weather service said that although it would rain in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng on Sunday, the rain was not expected to be disruptive.

Meanwhile, the extremely high temperatures in the Mother City were expected to drop from Sunday and throughout the rest of the week.

Temperatures in the Western Cape hit highs in the mid-30s on Saturday.

“We’ve had quite a number of hot days over the last couple of days in Cape Town. This is actually quite normal and expected for this time of year. However, at least some relief is coming with dropping temperatures for the next coming days.

"Those temperatures should be in our mid to our higher 20s for the next few days, as well. It’s actually quite a mild and warm week that’s lying ahead for us,” said forecaster Kate Turner.

Despite the anticipated slight drop of the heat, residents in the province were urged to continue to stay hydrated and to apply sunscreen.