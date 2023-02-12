SANParks closes all roads in the southern Kruger National Park after heavy rain

The Talamati Bushveld Camp was evacuated after extreme flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - South African National Parks (SANParks) said that evacuation operations were underway at the Talamati Bushveld Camp in the Kruger National Park due to flooding.

Further, all roads in the south of the park were temporarily closed due to heavy rainfall.

Sanparks said that the rains caused damage to some roads and rest camps.

Officials urged guests not to cross flooded bridges nor to enter closed or gravel roads.

Teams were assessing all affected camps and roads, with rainy weather expected to persist on Sunday.

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said: “Water is continuing to rise in the south of the Kruger National Park. All roads have been temporarily closed until further notice to avoid visitors getting stuck in the middle of nowhere.

“We are currently busy with an evacuation at [Talamati Bushveld Camp] as water from upstream is rapidly rising. The Skukuza Golf Club is also closed. Intense rain is still forecast for tonight, so our disaster management team remains on high alert.”