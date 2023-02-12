Ramaphosa on tight deadline to appoint electricity minister

The president is under pressure to announce changes to his cabinet amid the energy crisis that has led to daily power outages.

JOHANNESBURG - Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said there was a tight deadline for the electricity minister to be appointed, amid South Africa’s crippling energy crisis.

Magwenya made the comments on Sunday, days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to add a new portfolio to his office to address Eskom's woes.

The new minister is expected to oversee all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including work done by the National Energy Crisis Committee.

The current bout of load shedding has led to worsening economic conditions and has frustrated residents and business owners.

Magwenya said intense consultations were underway on the appointment.

"In time, fairly soon, those announcements will be made - if we could just be a little patient. The president is applying his mind and as I’ve said, the president fully appreciates the magnitude of the crisis on the electricity side and the urgency with respect to finalising the make-up of his cabinet team.”

