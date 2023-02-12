Police hunt suspects in AKA, Tibz shooting, ask public for assistance

The hip-hop star was due to perform at YūGō nightclub in Durban on Friday night before he was shot dead by an unknown assailant.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have launched a manhunt for the killers of South African hip-hop artist, Kiernan Forbes, known professionally as AKA, and are urging the public to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of suspects involved in the alleged murder.

The rapper and his close friend, celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, were shot and killed on Friday night on the popular Florida Road strip in Durban.



"Police are pleading with anyone who has information to assist in the investigation and could lead to the [arrest] of the suspects to contact the nearest police station, or call our crime stop number on 08600 10111," said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

According to CCTV footage, Forbes and Motsoane had just walked out of a restaurant, and were about to part ways when they were approached by two armed men who shot them at close range.

The suspects then fled on foot.

Meanwhile, tributes for the slain artist continue to pour in.

Forbes's business partner, Raphael Benza, said the rapper was a hero to many South Africans.

"He was an icon, he was a hero for South Africa and his fans and his family and the Megacy are greatly heart broken," said Benza.

Cruz, a vodka brand that worked with AKA for years says he was an invaluable part of the company.

Fellow artists have also spoken of the late rapper contribution to the music industry.

Heartboxing singer, Jimmy Nevis said AKA had paved the way for other musicians.

“It is crazy to think how much he has achieved and how much he has contributed to the music landscape and everything else he has done. I think we also all knew that there was so much more that he was going to do in

this industry. For me he is South African music. I consider him a huge pioneer in the industry."