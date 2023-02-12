Parliament this week: Sona 2023 aftermath takes centre stage

The aftermath of the Nation Address is expected to be key focus in Parliament this week, in particular the consequences of the EFF's eviction following their protest against Ramaphosa.

CAPE TOWN - Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has referred Thursday night's fracas involving the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) to Parliament's Joint Rules Committee for investigation.

This as the party awaits their requested apology for having them forcibly evicted from the Cape Town City Hall during a protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Both houses of Parliament will debate the address this week, before Ramaphosa is set to return to respond.

READ: Ramaphosa says state of disaster call a ‘practical measure’ to prevent blackout

Parliament's Joint Rules Committee would need to consider whether the speaker was correct in her decision to evict EFF Members of Parliament (MPs) in terms of a rule that dealt with disregard for the chair, and the gross disorderliness of members.

According to the parliamentary notices, she handed all the documentation related to the EFF's removal to the committee for consideration.

Armed members of the president's protection unit reacted quickly in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening, after EFF leader Julius Malema and others mounted the stage where the president was seated.

MPs would begin debating the Sona on Tuesday for two days, before Ramaphosa responds on Thursday.

READ: EFF promises to continue protesting against Ramaphosa

Meanwhile, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry would be resuming on Monday, with a subpoenaed witness expected to appear.

Bianca Mvuyana, an investigator in the Public Protector's office, is expected to testify in respect of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) and Vrede Dairy reports for which Mkhwebane faces misconduct charges.

READ: Gcaleka: Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry has stained image of PP’s office

Beyond parliament, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) would be heading to the Western Cape High Court on Monday to challenge the speaker's handling of December's debate on an independent panel's impeachment report involving Ramaphosa.

The party would be arguing that Mapisa-Nqakula was irrational in her decision to refuse a secret vote on whether Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inquiry.

READ: High Court to hear ATM's arguments on Parly's handling of Phala Phala report