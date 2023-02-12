Mother of a burnt toddler wants pre-school to assist with medical bills

His teacher was charged with attempted murder, but two years later, the family is facing mounting costs to care for the child.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of a four-year-old boy who was severely burnt with very hot water at his creche two years ago, wants the school to assist her with his medical bills.

READ: Case of Alex toddler severely burnt with boiling water by teacher postponed

A teacher, Reneilwe Leso, was charged with attempted murder in relation to Akhumzi Lunga's injuries in 2021 when he was two years old.

Akhumzi's mother, Sandiswa Sibanda, says her son's medical bills have amounted to R41,000 and she's struggling to pay the bills.

She's now turned to the pre-school, Stepping Stone in Tsutsumane in Alexandra, for assistance, arguing the incident would not have occurred had it not been for their negligence.

"When his skin is dry it becomes itchy so I used to try to moisturise his skin always, even when at school I just put that cream in his bag. Can they please compensate my son. They can at least pay for his plastic surgery cause he's going to need plastic surgery," said Sibanda.

READ: Rights group calls for justice after teacher allegedly burned 2-year-old

A senior community member, who asked not to be named, has rallied behind the mother and son, offering support and calling for the closure of the school.

"The pre-school needs to be closed down. No child must attend the school unless they want their child to be killed. This boys mother is heart broken and she needs help," said the community member.

Stepping Stone school principal, Phuti Matloga, told Eyewitness News that since the incident, safety precautions including CCTV cameras have been put in place at the school.

Meanwhile, the Alexandra Magistrate Court again postponed the case to April. Leso remains out on bail.