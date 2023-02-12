KZN issues a level 9 weather warning due to heavy rains

KwaZulu-Natal communities have been urged to be on high alert due to flooding and heavy rains.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance MEC, Bongi Sithole-Moloi, said a level 9 weather warning has been issued for the uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, and Ilembe districts.

Sithole-Moloi said eThekwini and parts of Zululand have received a level 5 warning due to heavy rains that caused the flooding of roads and houses.

On Saturday families in Newcastle were evacuated after their homes were flooded due to persistent rain.

Communities have been urged to be on high alert.

Provincial Cogta spokesperson, Nonala Ndlovu, said disaster management teams were deployed to conduct a rapid assessment to determine the magnitude and extent of damage and mobilise resources.

"The provincial disaster management centre in KZN is working closely with municipalities to respond to several incidents that have occurred as a result of the heavy rain affecting a large part of the province. The areas of uMkhanyakude, uMzinyathi and Amajuba have been the hardest hit at the moment."