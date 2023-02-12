Fires break out in Cape Winelands

The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services said that they were responding to multiple fires across the district on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Multiple fires were reported in the Cape Winelands District Municipality on Sunday.

Arial resources were deployed to Michell's Pass.

Two ground teams were dispatched, and aerial support was activated at Du Toitskloof Pass.

Teams were also deployed to Saron.

“The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services and their partners CapeNature and Winelands Fire Protection Association, can confirm that they are responding to multiple fires across the district this morning. More details to follow as the situation becomes clearer,” said municipality’s Fire Services’ Anesca Roodt.