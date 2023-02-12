Fans create shrine for AKA, Tebello Motsoane in Durban

Fans left flowers, candles and cards paying tribute to the slain rapper, while police continue their investigation into the alleged murder.

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africans across the country continued to remember the life and times of multi-award-winning rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, mourning fans returned to the scene of his murder on Sunday leaving flowers, candles and cards commemorating his life.

The 35-year-old musician and his lifelong friend and former manager, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, were shot and killed in Durban on Friday night outside a restaurant where they had supper.

According to CCTV footage, Forbes and Motsoane had just moments before walked out of the restaurant and were about to part ways after a farewell hug, when they were approached by two armed men who shot them at close range, killing the rapper instantly.

Motsoane, who was also a chef and ran the events company Showlove, was shot in the chest, and later also died at the scene.

Footage of the shooting has since gone viral on social media, with police urging the public to come forward with any information that would lead to the arrest of those responsible for the killing.

As placards honouring the superstar's life and that of his close friend hung outside the restaurant where he died, mourners continued to visited the scene to pay their respects.

The motive for the attack remained unclear, but police confirmed they were searching for two suspects.

At the same time, the investigation will be taken over by the KwaZulu-Natal Organised Crime Unit