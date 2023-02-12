Family of man shot with AKA wants to know the circumstances of their son's death

Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane was killed with hip hop star Kiernan Forbes on Friday but his family is still in the dark about his death.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, who was killed with rapper, Kiernan Forbes, on Friday night says it is has not yet received any details from police regarding his tragic death.

The family of Motsoane, who was a close friend and former manager of Forbes, says his untimely passing has left an indelible scar on the hearts of his parents.

Motsoane is believed to have been shot dead in the chest moments before he and the musician were about to part ways.

His family, who live in Gauteng, said they would be traveling to Durban on Sunday, and were hoping for more information to be provided to them then, by the police.

Family representative, Ntsoaki Mothakathi, says they are still trying to come to terms with Motsoane’s passing.

"The parents are devastated after losing their son - they are really going through tough times. At the moment the family is really going through a lot. The family has asked for compassion and space as it prepares for his funeral ceremony."

READ: AKA's family appeals for privacy, compassion

This is Tebello Tipz Motsoane the guy who died together with AKA Please Let's Put his family in Prayers R.I.P Bro#RIPAKA Florida Road AKAs Kairo Anele #Nadia pic.twitter.com/g9KGHXH8Bz ' IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) February 11, 2023