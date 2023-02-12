Eskom greets next week with stage 3, 4 load shedding

A number of generating units are either offline for repairs or delayed in coming back online, which contributed to this week's load shedding schedule.

JOHANNESBURG - A new week means more load shedding, with power utility Eskom's latest schedule sent on Sunday night.

Owed to two generating units at Arnot and one unit at Kendal power stations suffering breakdowns and taken offline for repairs, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented daily from 4pm to 5am.

Stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5am to 4pm, until further notice.

Eskom said a generating unit each at Lethabo and Hendrina power stations was also delayed in coming back online, adding to the utility's power woes.

Breakdowns currently amount to 16,920 megawatts of generating capacity, while planned maintenance sits at 5,759 megawatts.