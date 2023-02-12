Delays on the N4 toll road due to rockfalls

The Mpumalanga community safety and security department says the N4 Ngodwana Road near the Elandsvalley towards Waterval Boven has been closed due to falling rocks.

CAPE TOWN - The Mpumalanga community safety and security department warned motorists on Sunday to expect delays on the N4 toll road due to falling rocks that have caused sections of the road to be closed.

The Department says recovery teams are working to open the N4 Schoemanskloof road that runs between Emalahleni and Mbombela.

Motorists are advised to delay their journeys, if possible, to minimise traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, the R40 road between White River and Hazyview is partially open with a stop-and-go, and delays are anticipated.

"Another rockfall took place on the N4 Ngodwana Road near the Elandsvalley towards Waterval Boven. This led to the road being partially closed. According to Solange Soares the N4 TRAC spokesperson the recovery, the team has been hard at work since [Saturday] night to ensure that the road is fully open as soon as possible" said the department's Moeti Mmusi.