CoCT pumps R15 million to tackle housing projects crime as part of 6-point plan

The city said that housing projects have increasingly become a target for criminals and extortionists.

CAPE TOWN - As part of its six-point plan to safeguard its housing projects, the City of Cape Town has pumped R15 million into security, especially at sites that became targets for criminality over the years.

Housing projects in the city increasingly come under attack from criminals and extortionists, it says.

Last week, three contractors working on the R500 million Delft Symphony Way housing project were shot and hospitalised. A few days later the site was petrol bombed.

The city’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, highlighted some of what was included in the 6-point plan: “As the City of Cape Town, we are offering a R5,000 reward for tips on the housing projects attacks.

"We are working closer with the South African Police Service and calling on the NPA to step up efforts to bring criminals to book. As a city, we have also allocated R15 million on our adjustments budget to curb the spread of this criminality.”

He also called on community members to support the city in identifying offenders.