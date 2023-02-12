Proenza Schouler offers function, less fantasy at New York Fashion Week

Avant-garde label, Proenza Schouler has evolved in recent years to build a more pragmatic wardrobe.

NEW YORK - US fashion label Proenza Schouler presented a low-key, functional collection on Saturday, without its past conceptual showiness, as the brand marked its 20th anniversary at New York Fashion Week.

Designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough said they broke with their typical creative process this year.

Most often "we get wrapped up in, like, a narrative or a theme or a vibe," Hernandez said after Saturday's show.

"This season we started with literally headshots of the women in our lives that we look up to and respect on a personal level, on a stylistic level."

Those women included American actor Chloe Sevigny, who opened the show on Saturday wearing a suit and a long leather skirt, a fabric used prominently in the collection.

Long an avant-garde and conceptual label, Proenza Schouler has evolved in recent years to build a more pragmatic wardrobe. This fall and winter 2023 collection appears to be a culmination of that trend.

"We're tired of all this fantasy, and like, Instagram clothes," Hernandez said.

The collection - described as clothing with character but less swagger - includes several relatively classic pantsuits and many below-the-knee skirts, accentuated with high boots, often in leather.

Still, Proenza has not abandoned sophistication.

Fluid dresses opened in multicoloured petals as models walked the runway.

One bright yellow suit featured a wide collar that stretched past the shoulder, while the flap of an asymmetrical dress fell along an arm.

With a light touch, the designers displayed that they know how to transform a silhouette with subtlety.

The 20th-anniversary collection opened "a new chapter for us," McCollough said.

"It's like the beginning of something else. Something maybe more adult. We've grown up in front of all of you guys. It's time to grow up and be an adult."

He said Proenza's new way of conceiving their clothes was appealing and freeing.

"Sometimes theme can be nice, and you have a device to tap into. But it's also freeing to just get rid of it altogether and just think about individual garments, and the spirit of a woman," McCollough said.