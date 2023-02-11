Slagplaas debunks myth of white genocide as farm killings target black and white

"In farm killings, it isn't only white farmers who get killed and attacked," says writer and director Wilf Cater Mahne.

JOHANNESBURG – Farm killings in South Africa make up a small proportion of violent acts overall in the country compared to other violent crimes such as femicide, but are an emotive issue, with right wing lobby groups considering them to be racially-motivated.

But, while many attacks target white farmers, and black farm owners and farm workers, have also been victims of violent attacks.

“In farm killings, it isn't only the farmers who get killed and attacked. In SlagPlaas we have a multi-racial family who gets attacked. This is a metaphor for our rainbow nation getting attacked. Using farm murders as my main subject line was a way not only to address the economic issues that are caused by these attacks but also to show that women and children on farms are also being targeted” said writer and director of the play, Wilf Cater Mahne during an interview with Eyewitness News.

READ: Q2 crime stats show significant rise from same time last year

SLAGPLAAS opening this Friday night. Bookings are open at Webtickets https://t.co/iFnVx8jwVV



📸 @Thobeka_shoba pic.twitter.com/xdyG4OAs0j ' SA State Theatre (@sastatetheatre) February 10, 2023

Slagplaas introduces the Van Zyl family that inherits a farm in order to carry on the family legacy.

Thirty-five-year-old farmer Jakobus Van Zyl wakes up early to work the land in order to provide a safe and bountiful life for himself, his wife Linda and especially his daughter Faith.

But when his family is attacked, the drama hinges on whether they will survive or not.

“I am hoping to have people talk about attacks on South Africans as violence is all over the country. Using farm attacks to start a conversation about how history and politics are causing mass panic and fear in the hearts of our people. Hopefully, throughout the production, I can highlight certain questions on why desperation and hatred is our biggest enemy” said the writer.

Slagplaas is currently showing at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria until 26 February.

The play asks a myriad questions concerning not only the murders but also about power, greed and the political chess destroying what is seen as the rainbow nation. Ninety percent of the play's dialogue is performed in Afrikaans.

READ: Three suspects appear in Cape court over farm murder

In her latest book, Dr Nechama Brodie astutely captures SA's disposition to violence (as it relates to farm killings) and places it within an historical context. She does this using a wide lens and with great integrity.



HSF recommends it as one of 2023's must-reads. pic.twitter.com/wJEADlWl8X ' Helen Suzman Foundation (@HelenSuzmanFdn) January 11, 2023

“Politics have definitely played a part in creating fear in the hearts of South Africans. Especially with the fight between AfriForum and the EFF currently about the 'Shoot the Boer' struggle song. As with Zimbabwe land expropriation without compensation is a factor in creating fear in my opinion but currently, history has nothing to do with the desperate state we as South Africans are going through daily,” said the director.

In 2022, AfriForum lost its hate speech case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over the party’s use of "Shoot the Boer."

The lobby group's case centred on some six instances between 2016 and 2019 in which the struggle song Dubul’ ibhunu, which translates to “Shoot the Boer”, was used by members of the party, as well as leader Julius Malema himself, at rallies among others.

[READ: AfriForum's hate speech case against EFF dismissed](

"Currently, the attacks are reported separately but at the end of the day, murder is murder and attacks are attacks. Unfortunately, in our country, nothing is fair when it comes to reporting a crime. So I would say no it's not fair or balanced at all" said Mahne on how the media has reported on farm killings.

"... the kind of violence experienced is not really different to what’s happening elsewhere in South Africa. We’re all in this terrible boat together."



- Dr Nechama Brodie (author - Farm Killings In South Africa) https://t.co/0iNUk860CL ' CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) October 13, 2022

Mahne touches on how some interest groups have incorrectly labelled the farm killings as a genocide against white South Africans.

“I see why people would think that in our current political climate, but the fact of the matter is that South Africans [of all races] are being murdered on farms. These attacks have no race connected to them. When we look at statistics all these attacks occur out of desperation not to target a specific race or profession. It is happening all over the country, which is something I try to highlight through my work”.

[READ: 'Whites-only' town an attempt to 'curb uprooting of white people', say founders](

He encouraged audiences to watch his work, saying South Africans could use theatre as therapy to reflect on modern day issues and problems.

“Our beloved rainbow nation must turn to the arts in order to build upon and learn from our shaded past in order to reveal the glimmer of hope we need as South Africans."