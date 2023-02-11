Sanparks on alert as heavy rainfall expected

Although there were no injuries or fatalities, there was an incident on Friday during which a tourist vehicle got stuck in the water at one of the bridges in the park.

Disaster management teams in the Kruger National Park (KNP) are on high alert and monitoring rainfall, following warnings from the South African Weather Services.

"An evacuation operation is underway to assist guests who were staying at Lower Sabie, Talamati, Crocodile Bridge and Biyamiti with available safe passage out of the park. This is an evacuation route, and no guests will be able to travel through to those camps. Guests with bookings at affected camps are advised to amend their dates through Central Reservations number 012 428 9111," said the KNP Managing Executive, Oscar Mthimkhulu.

“We would like to once again urge guests not to attempt to cross any bridges that are overflowing as the dangers of being washed away remain high. Guests are further advised not to open or travel on any roads which have been closed and not to use gravel road," Mthimkhulu added.

As a precautionary measure, the teams have closed gravel roads in the south as well as flagged camps, including Talamati, Lower Sabie, Crocodile Bridge and Biyamiti.

Meanwhile emergency teams are also closely monitoring the situation in the northern part of the park as rivers have also started rising in various parts of Limpopo.

Camps and Lodges: All are open except Lower Sabie, Biyamiti, Crocodile Bridge and Talamati.

Gates and Ports of Entry: All Gates and Ports of Entry are open except Crocodile Bridge.

Access roads inside the park: All tarred roads are open except:

The route directly from Lower Sabie to Skukuza which remains inaccessible

The route between Satara and Skukuza has been restored and is operational.

The water flowing into the Lonely bull bridge is rising; the tar road between Phalaborwa and Mopani will be affected; please be cautious.

“We request tourists to be extra cautious during this period and to call our emergency number for any assistance only on 076 801 9679 or 013 735 0197/4064. We will also continue to update the public through mainstream as well as social media platforms in order to ensure guests are informed. We encourage those who have access to social media platforms to also assist by posting valuable updates on the SANParks–Kruger National Park Facebook group,” said Mthimkhulu.