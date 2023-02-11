Komani shack dwellers unable to move to safety despite devastating flooding

The low-lying informal settlement of Silvertown has been under water since Wednesday.

This article first appeared in GroundUp

Residents from the low-lying informal settlement of Silvertown in Komani (formerly Queenstown) say they lost food, clothes, furniture, and many belongings after their shacks were hit by the severe floods that struck the area this week.

Water began to reach shacks in Silvertown after the Komani River breached its banks in the early hours of Wednesday morning, forcing many people to sleep on their rooftops.

While hundreds of residents have abandoned their homes for safety shelters prepared by the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, the residents of Silvertown say they will stay put.

Some have sought refuge in the homes of relatives, but many say they have nowhere to go and cannot abandon their shacks and belongings to looters.

Noxolo Maphipha’s shack (pictured above) was built right on the banks of the Komani River. She was flooded before, in 2012, “but it was not as bad as this time”, she says.

She and her partner were sleeping and woke up when the water reached mattress level.

“We didn’t know where to run to. Neighbours were shouting that we must climb to the rooftop. We were assisted by the community to climb onto the roof because my partner has one arm; he couldn’t climb on his own,” said Maphipha.

Noyekanje Polo has lived at Silvertown since 1995. It is not the first flood she has experienced in that time.

“I have had enough of living in a shack. The government must intervene. Our councillors are not doing anything for us. They only come when they are looking for votes and we want their assistance now,” she said.

Earlier this week, angry community members were addressed by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Chris Hani District Municipality spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said traffic officials were forced to close some streets in Komani, such as Perlem Road and Griffiths Street, as well as some bridges for safety.

She said Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality had provided shelter for about a thousand people who had been evacuated.

Ganyaza said that there have been no reported deaths so far.