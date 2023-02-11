Heavy rainfall causes havoc in Tembisa

Residents asked to remain cautious of flash flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said on Saturday morning that several homes were reportedly flooded and even sinking in Winnie Mandela, Zone 5, Tembisa, due to heavy rainfall in Johannesburg overnight.

The SA Weather Service forecast partly cloudy conditions on Saturday with isolated showers and thundershowers expected to continue on Sunday, throughout Gauteng.

Tembisa residents were cautioned to remain alert and to flash floods that could sweep people away.

In the meantime, residents of flooded homes were evacuated by emergency services.

The inclement weather is expected to continue with lower temperatures forecast throughout the province.