'We're excited to do the Super Bowl': Rihanna speaks ahead of her halftime show

During a press briefing on Thursday, Riri gave some insight into what can be expected from her much-anticipated performance on Sunday.

Cape Town – She’s been teasing us for weeks, and now Rihanna has given her fans a tiny bit of insight into what can be expected from her highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday.

The Super Bowl is not just the biggest sporting event in America, but it also attracts millions of viewers worldwide every year.

"We're excited to do the Super Bowl. We've been working on it for a while, and every day it just gets closer and closer to the finished product,” said the Umbrella hitmaker during an Apple Music press briefing.

The 34-year-old said this headline act could not have come at a better time.

"When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, you sure? I'm three months postpartum, should I be making major decisions like this right now? Like, I might regret this,” Rihanna explained.

She will take to the stage for only 13 minutes, something the singer said was challenging when it came to deciding which songs would form part of her repertoire.

"The set list was the biggest challenge - that was the hardest part. Deciding how to maximise 13 minutes. That is what this show is going to be - it's going to be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way that we could have put it together,” she said.

The upcoming performance has been described as the star’s return to the music scene as Rihanna has not released an album or gone on tour since 2016.

During the press briefing, Rihanna was asked what the way forward for her music career is.

"Musically, I'm feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new - things that are different, off, weird. It might not ever make sense to my fans or the people that know the music that I put out. I just want to play. I want to have fun with music,” she explained.

Other musicians that have performed during the prestigious halftime show include Prince, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé and Destiny's Child, The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga.

Local fans of Riri can watch the live show on ESPN (DStv 218, Starsat 248) at 01:30 on Monday morning.

