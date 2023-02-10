UN seeks aid for 874,000 Turkiye-Syria quake survivors

The region's worst earthquake in nearly a century has newly displaced 248,000 people in war-torn Syria, and 590,000 people in Turkiye.

ROME, ITALY - The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) appealed on Friday for $77 million to provide food rations and hot meals for 874,000 people affected by the deadly earthquake in Syria and Turkiye.

The number in need of aid "includes 284,000 newly displaced people in Syria and 590,000 people in Turkiye, which includes 45,000 refugees and 545,000 internally displaced people", the Rome-based organisation said in a statement.

The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquake has passed 22,000, making it the region's worst earthquake in nearly a century.

The WFP said it had delivered food assistance to 115,000 people in Turkiye and Syria in the past four days.

"We're providing mainly hot meals, ready-to-eat food rations and family food packages - things that require no cooking facilities and can be consumed immediately," said Corinne Fleischer, the WFP's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

"For the thousands of people affected by the earthquakes, food is one of the top needs right now and our priority is to get it to the people who need it fast."

Getting aid into conflict-ravaged Syria has been particularly difficult, but the WFP said it had reached a total of 43,000 people there.

Thanks to stocks already inside the country, it said it had enough ready-to-eat rations there for 100,000 people, and other rations, which require cooking facilities, for 1.4 million people for one month.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted for the first time on Friday that his government's search and rescue effort from this week's devastating earthquake did not go as quickly as hoped.

Erdogan has faced criticism from the quake's survivors about an insufficient number of rescuers and humanitarian aid being delivered in the first days of the country's biggest disaster in nearly a century.

Repeating an earlier admission that there had been "shortcomings" in his government's response, he appeared to go one step further by conceding that his teams could have responded more quickly.

"So many buildings were damaged that unfortunately, we were not able to speed up our interventions as quickly as we had desired," Erdogan said during a visit to the hard-hit southern city of Adiyaman.

He said rescuers had been slowed by a winter storm over the area that had made some roads impassable.

"Moreover, most public workers who would have conducted the first intervention and organisation were themselves under the collapsed buildings," Erdogan said.

He added that Turkiye had now gathered "perhaps the world's largest search and rescue team" comprised of 141,000 people working across 10 affected provinces.

The Turkish leader also fired back at his critics heading into a crunch election the government plans for May 14.

Secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu this week blamed the huge number of buildings that toppled in the termor and its aftershock on state-connected "profiteers" who were not following proper construction codes.

Erdogan called out "opportunists who want to turn this pain into their political gain".

He also promised to rebuild the damaged region within a year.

© Agence France-Presse