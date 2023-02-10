State considering plea bargain of man accused of killing Tembisa Hospital nurse

The lawyer of Lucky Mudau, accused of shooting Lebo Monene in the hospital's parking lot a year ago before shooting himself, presented a plea proposal in the South Gauteng High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The state will consider a plea bargain proposal by the man accused of murdering Tembisa Hospital nurse, Lebo Monene.

33-year-old Constable Lucky Mudau is accused of driving into the Tembisa Hospital parking lot exactly a year ago and shooting Monene, who was his girlfriend.

He then shot himself, leading to paralysis from the neck down.

READ: Slain Tembisa Hospital nurse's family fears plea may get Mudau off life sentence

Mudau is seeking a plea bargain from the state, with his lawyer presenting a proposal, which will be considered before bargaining begins.

He was brought to court in a wheelchair when he attended each hearing in the high court in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Monene’s family mourned the first anniversary of her death.

Her father Nicholas said he hoped Mudau’s health condition did not prevent him from serving out a prison sentence.

The matter returns to court next month.