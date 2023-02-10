Social activist Zackie Achmat slams govt, corruption for state of SA’s SOEs

The renowned social activist led a protest in Cape Town over the country's energy crisis, blaming corruption for the state Eskom and other state-owned enterprises found themselves in.

CAPE TOWN - Renowned social activist Zackie Achmat has accused government of destroying state-owned enterprises like Eskom.

Achmat led a protest in Cape Town on Thursday over the country's energy crisis.

The embattled power utility has implemented load shedding every day since 26 December 2022.

Achmat blamed corruption for the state Eskom found itself in.

"I wish we could say that we're going to fix Eskom now, I wish we could dream that. Our state-owned entities have been destroyed by our government, our state-owned entities have been destroyed by businesses that benefitted from corruption."

STATE OF DISASTER

During the 2023 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the country’s energy crisis a national state of disaster with immediate effect.

Ramaphosa said the state of disaster would allow for “practical measures” to be taken to support businesses, and uninterrupted power supply.

It would allow to exempt critical infrastructure such as hospitals and water treatment plants from load shedding.

Energy projects would also be able to be accelerated and limit regulatory requirements.

Ramaphosa said a Minister of Electricity would be appointed to oversee all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including work done by the National Energy Crisis Committee.

The minister would work with Eskom and ensure the Energy Action Plan was implemented immediately.