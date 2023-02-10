Go

'Refrain from sharing fake news': Mark Pilgrim is still alive

Social media went into a panic on Thursday, when fake news of the media personality losing his battle with cancer went viral.

Media personality Mark Pilgrim. Picture: Instagram
10 February 2023 15:19

Cape Town – Mark Pilgrim is still alive and continuing his fight against lung cancer.

Disinformation about Pilgrim dying circulated on social media on Thursday, which caused him to be one of the number one trends in the country.

Picture: James Pilgrim/Facebook

The confusion was caused when a man in the United States, also named Mark Pilgrim, lost his battle with cancer.

His brother-in-law James Pilgrim, posted about the passing on Facebook.

“I just want to let everyone know that my brother-in-law Mark passed away peacefully early this am. Mark had cancer and was given 6-12 months to live but he fought it for 22 months,” the post read.

HOT 1027 FM, South Africa’s Mark Pilgrim’s former employer, issued a statement to assure Mzansi that he was indeed still alive.

“Social media posts suggesting he's died are incorrect. Mark has asked that people refrain from sharing fake news around his condition,” the post read.

In the meantime, Pilgrim's fans continue to send him messages of love, support and prayers as he continues his journey to recovery.

