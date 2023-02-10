'Refrain from sharing fake news': Mark Pilgrim is still alive

Social media went into a panic on Thursday, when fake news of the media personality losing his battle with cancer went viral.

Cape Town – Mark Pilgrim is still alive and continuing his fight against lung cancer.

Disinformation about Pilgrim dying circulated on social media on Thursday, which caused him to be one of the number one trends in the country.

Picture: James Pilgrim/Facebook

The confusion was caused when a man in the United States, also named Mark Pilgrim, lost his battle with cancer.

His brother-in-law James Pilgrim, posted about the passing on Facebook.

“I just want to let everyone know that my brother-in-law Mark passed away peacefully early this am. Mark had cancer and was given 6-12 months to live but he fought it for 22 months,” the post read.

HOT1027 Would like to inform the public that Mark Pilgrim has not passed on." Social media posts suggesting he's died are incorrect. Mark has asked that people refrain from sharing fake news around his condition" , said HOT1027 MD Lloyd Madurai. ' Hot 1027 News (@Hot1027News) February 9, 2023

HOT 1027 FM, South Africa’s Mark Pilgrim’s former employer, issued a statement to assure Mzansi that he was indeed still alive.

“Social media posts suggesting he's died are incorrect. Mark has asked that people refrain from sharing fake news around his condition,” the post read.

In the meantime, Pilgrim's fans continue to send him messages of love, support and prayers as he continues his journey to recovery.

How appalling that people were posting that he had on Twitter last evening. Shocking. Thanks for letting us know. Sorry I fell for the lie. ' Paula Kernan (@PaulaKernan) February 10, 2023

So disgusted by the radio media house last night who announced the fake news via so called “breaking news;” who got the news first. No fact checking just gutter journalism. Can we all just allow Mark some privacy and time to recover after his chemo update? #Dontstopbelieving ' Glenda Fay Paul (@GlenniePaul) February 10, 2023

I cried myself to thinking how hard he fought. I'm so happy he's still fighting🥳🙏🏻❤️ keep going Mark, we are behind you 200% @MarkPilgrimZA ' Virgo Girl (@marilyn_meth) February 10, 2023