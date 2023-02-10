Ramaphosa rules out looting as energy crisis declared national state of disaster

The president said he will provide clarity on the national state of disaster when he appears before Parliament to answer questions.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is adamant that there will be no looting of state funds after he declared South Africa's energy crisis a national state of disaster with immediate effect.

Ramaphosa gave the assurance on Friday after making the announcement in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

Allaying concerns of widespread looting like that witnessed during COVID-19, Ramaphosa said the government will follow all the rules and processes to help Eskom to deal with its generation challenges.

In his Sona speech, Ramaphosa said the Auditor-General would be brought in to ensure the continuous monitoring of expenditure, in order to guard against any abuses of the funds needed to attend to the disaster.

Addressing members of the media at the Presidential Golf Day Challenge in Cape Town on Friday, Ramaphosa said looting concerns from parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA) are misplaced.

DA leader John Steenhuisen earlier said they had already briefed their lawyers to challenge the announcement in court.

"And it’s quite interesting that they called for a state of disaster and now that we’ve declared it they are opposed to it. They are opposed to it for a very strange reason that there’s going to be looting. There’s not going to be looting. There’s just going to be a process to ensure that we deal with the crisis," said the president.

Ramaphosa added that the new minister of electricity will focus on ensuring that South Africa deals with load shedding and restoring Eskom’s ability.

He said any other misunderstanding on the state of disaster will be “straightened out” when he responds to the Sona debate next week.

ELECTRICITY MINISTRY BASED IN PRESIDENCY NOT ATTEMPT TO CREATE “SUPER PRESIDENCY”

Ramaphosa said that a Ministry of Electricity within The Presidency is not an attempt to create a “super presidency” that holds all the power.

"It is the president who, in terms of the Constitution, must able government to function and be able to supervise the function of government. So there is the notion that this is the super presidency or we’re creating a super presidency. It’s also a misunderstanding of the role of that the centre of government must play."

However, he added that he supports the idea of The Presidency being the centre of government and spearheading key turnaround strategies.